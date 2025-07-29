ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Vollering keeps racing at Tour de France after crash, Wiebes wins Stage 4

By The Associated Press

Published

Demi Vollering of The Netherlands celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.