ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tiger Woods faces another injury and another lost year. Has golf seen the last of him?

By The Associated Press

Published

Tiger Woods walks on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.