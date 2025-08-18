ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Supporting athletes through fertility treatment ‘changes the trajectory’ of women’s sports, says U.S tennis star Sloane Stephens

By CNN

Published

Stephens plays in the first round of last year's U.S. Open. (Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.