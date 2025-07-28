ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada’s McIntosh wins second gold at world swimming championships

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Summer McIntosh of Canada competes in the women's 200-metre individual medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.