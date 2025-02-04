ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Spain men's coach De la Fuente distances himself from Hermoso kiss case at Rubiales trial

By The Associated Press

Published

The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales arrives at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 where he goes on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.