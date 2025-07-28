ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Shaq has been refurbishing basketball courts for 30 years, knows firsthand how they can help kids

By The Associated Press

Published

Boston Celtics' Marquis Daniels (8) and Shaquille O'Neal (36) walk onto the court after a time-out in the first half against the New Jersey Nets during an NBA basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark , N.J., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz,File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.