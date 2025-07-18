ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Scottie Scheffler with a 64 sets a daunting target at the British Open

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.