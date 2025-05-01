ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Scotland edges Canada in extra end in curling mixed doubles round-robin finale

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, left, in action during a round-robin game between England and Canada at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship at the Sous-Moulin Sports Centre, in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Keystone - Martial Trezzini


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.