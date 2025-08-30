Sports

Sabalenka eliminates Fernandez from singles in straight sets at U.S. Open

By The Canadian Press

Published

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.