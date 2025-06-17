ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Sabalenka apologizes to Gauff for post-match comments after French Open

By The Associated Press

Published

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus yells in frustration during the final match of the French Tennis Open against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.