Ruck leads Canada past Czechia 5-0 in preliminary-round game at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

By The Associated Press

Published

Liam Ruck scored twice as Canada skated to a 5-0 win over Czechia on in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















