ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Roughriders quarterback Harris, Stampeders defensive back Webb earn July CFL honours

By The Canadian Press

Published

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws against the Edmonton Elks during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu


















Politics
Calgary
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.