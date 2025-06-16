ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to the Giants in a blockbuster deal

By The Associated Press

Published

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, celebrates with shortstop Trevor Story (10) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.