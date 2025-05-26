ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rafael Nadal says he is content in retirement and hasn’t picked up a racket in 6 months

By The Associated Press

Published

Rafa Nadal reaches for his son Rafael Junior during a farewell ceremony at center court Philippe-Chatrier, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.