ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Questions swirl over LeBron James’ future as Lakers season comes to a disappointing end

By CNN

Published

LeBron James is seen here during Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.