ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Pogačar crushes rivals in brutal uphill time trial, solidifies Tour de France lead

By The Associated Press

Published

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates winning the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, in Peyragudes, France, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.