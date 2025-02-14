ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Philadelphia turns green on Valentine’s Day to celebrate Super Bowl champions

By The Associated Press

Published

Fans gather before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.