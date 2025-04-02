ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Ovechkin scores No. 891. He needs 3 to tie Gretzky and 4 to pass him

By The Associated Press

Published

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) hits the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)


















