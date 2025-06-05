ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Oscar Pistorius competes in triathlon 12 years after murdering girlfriend

By Reuters

Published

In this Wednesday, June 15, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, after his sentencing proceedings. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.