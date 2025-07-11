ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Olympic figure skating champion Pelletier joins NHL’s Stars as assistant coach

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Jamie Sale and David Pelletier wave to the crowd after receiving their gold medals for the pairs ice dance at the XIX Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2002. The gold medal was also awarded to the Canadian pair following a controversy in the judging of the competition. (CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.