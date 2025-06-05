ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Oilers fans find a home in Calgary bars as Edmonton takes another shot at the Cup

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ernie Tsu in his bar Trolley 5, the home of the Edmonton Oilers' fan base in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.