Sports

‘Nervous tension’: Why US Open star Jack Draper keeps throwing up during big matches

By CNN

Published

Jannik Sinner and Draper (in purple) at the end of their semifinal at the 2024 US Open. (Dubreuil Corinne/Abaca/Sipa via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.