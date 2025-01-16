ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

'Mr. Baseball' Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90

By The Associated Press

Published

Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker is seen before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.