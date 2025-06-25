ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Miami’s Messi still the highest-earner in Major League Soccer at US$20.5 million

By The Canadian Press

Published

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi walks off the field after the Club World Cup Group A soccer match between Inter Miami and Palmeiras in Miami Gardens, Fla., June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.