ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Messi’s bodyguard says he is banned from touchline at Inter Miami games

By Reuters

Published

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, stands with his bodyguard Yassine Chueko after a fan ran onto the field during second half MLS action against Toronto FC in Toronto, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.