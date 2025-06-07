ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

McIlroy tumbles out of Canadian Open with a 78. Champ takes 2-shot lead into the weekend

By The Associated Press

Published

Rory McIlroy approaches the green during the RBC Canadian Open Golf Pro Am in Alton, Ont., Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.