Sports

Marseille mayor condemns 'racist' banner displayed by Nice supporters during match

By The Associated Press

Published

Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan looks on as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Benza district in Marseille, southeastern France, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) (AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.