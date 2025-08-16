ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Man arrested after Premier League opener halted due to alleged racist abuse

By CNN

Published

Referee Anthony Taylor briefly stopped the game to talk with the managers and some players. (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.