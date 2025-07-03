Sports

Liverpool soccer player Diogo Jota and his brother have been killed in a car accident in Spain, police say

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.