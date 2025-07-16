ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Legacy Motor Club sues broker for alleged interference in NASCAR charter deal with Rick Ware Racing

By The Associated Press

Published

A Rick Ware Racing patch is displayed on the fire suit of driver Cody Ware prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 300 auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.