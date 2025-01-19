ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Leafs rally from three down to whip Canadiens 7-3

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann (74) tries a wraparound against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Jan.18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.