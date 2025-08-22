ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Keegan Bradley says being Ryder Cup playing captain ‘biggest decision’ of his life

By The Associated Press

Published

Keegan Bradley reacts to his birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.