ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

J.J. Spaun leads U.S. Open at Oakmont on a wild day of great shots and shockers

By The Associated Press

Published

Scottie Scheffler reacts to his putt on the first hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.