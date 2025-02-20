ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Ja Morant the Memphis player burglarized by group targeting pro athletes, report says

Published

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.