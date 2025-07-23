ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Italian sprinter Milan powers to 17th stage win at Tour de France, Pogačar maintains lead

By The Associated Press

Published

Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates after winning the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Valence, France, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Dario Belingheri, Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Health
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.