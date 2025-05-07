ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Inter stuns Barcelona with improbable comeback to reach another Champions League final

By The Associated Press

Published

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, right, celebrates with Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Barcelona at San Siro stadium in Milan , Italy, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.