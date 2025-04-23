ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Home-ice advantage seems to be a real thing so far in the NHL playoffs

By The Associated Press

Published

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a stick save on Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) during third period NHL playoff action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.