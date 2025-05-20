ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

High jumper who was barred from Paris Olympics for doping gets two-year ban

By The Associated Press

Published

Norbert Kobielski, of Poland, competes in the Men's high jump qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.