ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

He was a major champion with a major problem. Why this golfer wrote his kids a letter that he hoped they’d never read

By CNN

Published

Gary Woodland hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on January 31, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.