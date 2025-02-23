ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Hat trick puts Alex Ovechkin 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record

By The Associated Press

Published

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates among hats thrown onto the ice after he scored an empty-net goal for a hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.