ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Goalie interference is back in the spotlight as NHL playoff races and emotions about it heat up

By The Associated Press

Published

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) collides with New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) as New York Rangers defenceman Ryan Lindgren (55) helps defend during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals, May 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.