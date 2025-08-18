ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee makes ‘catch of the decade’ by grabbing the ball between his legs

By CNN

Published

Jung Hoo Lee made a stunning catch for the Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.