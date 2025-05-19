ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Gary Lineker says he will step down from the BBC after sharing social media post on Zionism

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

BBC Sports pundit Gary Lineker speaks following the FA Cup final soccer match at Wembley Stadium, London, Saturday May 17, 2025. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.