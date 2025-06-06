ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz reaches final after Lorenzo Musetti retires with injury in fourth set

By The Associated Press

Published

Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti greet each other after the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.