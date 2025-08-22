ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Fleetwood and Henley share Tour Championship lead in a tight race for a US$10M prize

By The Associated Press

Published

Tommy Fleetwood, of England, waits to putt on the third green during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.