ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Ernie Clement hits walk-off single, Toronto Blue Jays beat Detroit Tigers 2-1

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays third base Ernie Clement (22) celebrates after hitting a walk off RBI single off Detroit Tigers pitcher Brenan Hanifee during ninth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.