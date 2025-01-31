ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Dick Button, Olympic great and voice of skating, dies at 95

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Dick Button smiles next to a painting of him while honored at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.