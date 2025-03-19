ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL and NHLPA will begin CBA talks in early April

By The Associated Press

Published

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman addresses a media conference prior to the NHL game hockey between the Los Angeles Kings and the Utah Hockey Club, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.