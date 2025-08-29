Sports

Coco Gauff wipes away tears at the U.S. Open while winning again despite problems serving

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Coco Gauff, of the United States, cries after defeating Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.