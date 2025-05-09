ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadians on Leafs, Oilers, Jets dream of bringing Cup home amid political tensions

By The Canadian Press

Published

Fans hold the Canadian flag is shown during the national anthems ahead of Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers on Monday, May 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.